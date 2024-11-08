Ademir Sarcevic Sells 3,800 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.64, for a total transaction of $690,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,765.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $206.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.37. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $131.96 and a one year high of $210.14.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Standex International by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

