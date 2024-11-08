AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Christopher Gramm Sells 2,435 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,816. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AdvanSix alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Christopher Gramm sold 270 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $8,640.00.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AdvanSix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in AdvanSix by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 227.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 48.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

(Get Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.