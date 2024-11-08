Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Shares in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKAG. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 168.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the period.

Shares of BKAG stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

