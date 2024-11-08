Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 6,542 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

VICI opened at $30.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.