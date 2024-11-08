Advisor Resource Council Invests $361,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,097,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.33 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

