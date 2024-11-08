Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after buying an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,132 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,941,000 after purchasing an additional 318,944 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.