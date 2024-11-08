Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $50,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

