Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.56.

Ag Growth International stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.52. 21,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.64. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$45.96 and a 52 week high of C$64.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$351.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

