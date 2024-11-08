AIA Group Ltd Buys 11,802 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Trip.com Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,366,000 after buying an additional 10,576,028 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 4,800.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 1,370,741 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Trip.com Group by 413,028.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after buying an additional 859,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Trip.com Group by 89.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after buying an additional 804,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Trip.com Group by 155.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,145,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,099,000 after buying an additional 696,766 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $68.43 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

