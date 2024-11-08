AIA Group Ltd Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 433.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $294.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.