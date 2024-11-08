Air Transport Services Group Releases Third Quarter Financial Results

On November 8, 2024, Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) issued a press release showcasing its financial performance for the third quarter that concluded on September 30, 2024. The company revealed its latest results and supplementary details in the report.

Contained within the filing is the release issued by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. on November 8, 2024, specifically detailing the financial outcomes for the period. This press release has been furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and has been incorporated by reference into the filing.

It’s noteworthy to mention that the information provided in Item 2.02, inclusive of Exhibit 99.1, is classified as “furnished” and is not to be considered “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Therefore, it is not subjected to the liabilities associated with that section.

Additionally, as per Item 9.01 of the filing, the company has listed the following exhibits for reference:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press release distributed by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. on November 8, 2024.

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File, embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The filing further confirms that Exhibit 99.1 has been filed alongside the report.

In conclusion, signed off by W. Joseph Payne, the Chief Legal Officer & Secretary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc., the report stands complete with all necessary information as of November 8, 2024.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

