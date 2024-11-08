AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 97967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $455.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

