Algoma Steel Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.49. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

