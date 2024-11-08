Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
ALGS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 100,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
