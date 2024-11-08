Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

ALGS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 100,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

About Aligos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.