Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Allakos Trading Down 4.3 %

Allakos stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 279,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,208. Allakos has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

