Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3,091.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,773 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 101,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 63,701 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 207,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

MO stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $55.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.92%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

