Analysts Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT at $22.86

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xometry

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,837.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,800,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 585,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Price Performance

XMTR stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Xometry has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.