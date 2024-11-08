Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 8th (AXON, CRSR, FWRG, HAE, INGM, INOD, KVYO, LASR, LGND, PLTK)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 8th:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $525.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target cut by Macquarie from $11.00 to $9.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $30.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

