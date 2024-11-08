Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Envista (NVST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Envista (NYSE: NVST) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2024 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

10/31/2024 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2024 – Envista had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/23/2024 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Envista is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Envista Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVST traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Envista Holdings Co alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.34 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes acquired 24,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $400,607.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $400,607.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Envista by 69.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Envista by 97.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.