Analyzing Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mexco Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $6.58 million 3.69 $1.35 million $0.54 21.57 Permianville Royalty Trust $45.21 million 1.18 $10.60 million $0.24 6.75

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 53.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mexco Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 17.77% 6.70% 6.21% Permianville Royalty Trust 15.44% 14.80% 14.74%

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Mexco Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

