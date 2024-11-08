AnaptysBio FY2024 EPS Forecast Raised by Leerink Partnrs

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.76) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.48). The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

ANAB stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.24.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $189,333.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,517,354. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,333.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

