Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 505.06 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 515.70 ($6.71), with a volume of 5168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.03).

Andrews Sykes Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £215.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,317.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 550.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 563.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Andrews Sykes Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,341.46%.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

