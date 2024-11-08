ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of ANSYS worth $179,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G PLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 350,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 4.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in ANSYS by 8.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 12.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $355.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

