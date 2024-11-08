Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,824 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.22% of AON worth $167,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AON by 10.8% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in AON by 51.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 8.0% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

AON Stock Up 1.3 %

AON stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.71. 205,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,311. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.09. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

