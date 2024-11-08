APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

APA Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

