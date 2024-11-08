AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 3,923.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

AquaBounty Technologies stock remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

About AquaBounty Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.