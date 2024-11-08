AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 3,923.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS.
AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance
AquaBounty Technologies stock remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.15.
About AquaBounty Technologies
