Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Arhaus updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 895,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,671. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ARHS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

