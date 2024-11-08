Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $1.74 Million Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned about 0.07% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $300,000.

Shares of UITB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. 20,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $48.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.1594 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

