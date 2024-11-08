Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases 998 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,719,000 after buying an additional 1,090,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,245,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,869,000 after acquiring an additional 120,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,073,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,108,000.

XMHQ stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.23. 63,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $78.31 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

