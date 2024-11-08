Aspire Wealth Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.31. The company had a trading volume of 135,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,506. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $204.14 and a 52-week high of $275.62.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

