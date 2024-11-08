Aspire Wealth Management Corp Takes Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $54.39. 3,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,457. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.78. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1579 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

