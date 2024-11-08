Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.060-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Astrana Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.06-1.19 EPS.
Astrana Health Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ ASTH traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.08. 279,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $63.20.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astrana Health
Astrana Health Company Profile
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astrana Health
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.