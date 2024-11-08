Atb Cap Markets Has Negative View of TSE:PPL FY2024 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.29.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$57.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$43.37 and a one year high of C$59.86.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

