Atb Cap Markets Has Pessimistic View of VET Q4 Earnings

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NYSE VET opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $359.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,920 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 166,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150,322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 486,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

