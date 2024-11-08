Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 46,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 27,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Atlantic Lithium Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

