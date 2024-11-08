AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 288,093 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in AT&T by 642.2% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $22.05 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

