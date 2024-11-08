Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €77.35 ($85.00) and last traded at €78.10 ($85.82). 433,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.70 ($89.78).

Aurubis Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

