Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.54 on January 1st

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.54 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $10.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $304.85 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $223.28 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

