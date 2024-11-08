Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 315,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,354 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 264,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.89. 41,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,118. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $99.96.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.