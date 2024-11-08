Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVNW. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVNW

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 293,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.28 million, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 163,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.