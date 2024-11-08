B. Riley Cuts Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target to $70.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,669. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $13,684,377.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,265,427.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $13,684,377.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,265,427.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $201,756.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,262,234.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,331 shares of company stock worth $26,738,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. CWM LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 781.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.