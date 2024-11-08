B. Riley Has Negative Forecast for LAAC FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACFree Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAAC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $526.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.