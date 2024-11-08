B. Riley Has Negative Forecast for LAAC FY2026 Earnings

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAAC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $526.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.