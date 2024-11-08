B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.18. 293,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $1,192,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,845.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

