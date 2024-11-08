Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 5118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Bank First Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11. Bank First had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. Research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,560,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 23,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank First by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

