Bank of America Initiates Coverage on CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CBLL. William Blair started coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CeriBell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CeriBell

CeriBell Trading Up 4.2 %

About CeriBell

CBLL stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.