Barclays Increases Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target to $44.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

NYSE:HGV traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. 358,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,341. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $884,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.