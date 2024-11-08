Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

