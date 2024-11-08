Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $52.33.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ModivCare will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ModivCare news, major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 50,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $718,591.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,475,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,886,538.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 189,514 shares of company stock worth $2,906,726 over the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ModivCare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 5,522.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

