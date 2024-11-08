Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Paysign Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $3.94 on Monday. Paysign has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $209.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Paysign alerts:

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paysign will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paysign

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

In other Paysign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,486,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,319,265.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,724,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,486,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,319,265.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $800,260 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Paysign by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Paysign by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paysign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paysign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.