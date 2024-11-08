Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Insider Buys A$96,030.00 in Stock

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Williams bought 330,000 shares of Barton Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,030.00 ($63,596.03).

Barton Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 20.29.

Barton Gold Company Profile

Barton Gold Holdings Limited engages in the exploration of gold projects in South Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Challenger, Tarcoola, and Tunkillia projects. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

